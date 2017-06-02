Vichitra Games Launches 'Mrityu – The Terrifying Maze'

Pune-based Vichitra Games announce 3D horror survival game Mrityu – The Terrifying Maze 1.1 for iOS and Android devices. Mrityu is the newest game published by this India-based game development studio after the critically acclaimed: Politics Challenge, Mystery Numbers and Romi and Road Juliet. This time the studio released a combination of maze and 3d first person survival game based in a horror setting with lots of dangerous enemies, ghosts, powerups, and mysteries.

