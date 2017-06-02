Tappy Sky – a Unique Mix of Shoot Em Up and Clicker Game Now Available

German indie game studio, Kloppe Media, announces its latest title, Tappy Sky 1.01 for iOS, Android, and Windows 10 devices. The game offers a unique mix of shoot ’em up and clicker game, where players must fight back an alien invasion. Tappy Sky combines an aircraft shooter with flappy controls and the clicker genre in the form of a mining simulation. With each level reached, the enemy aliens become stronger.

