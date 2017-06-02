DEVONthink 2.9.12 and DEVONagent 3.9.7

DEVONtechnologies updates all editions of DEVONthink and DEVONagent for Mac. Version 2.9.12 adds a menu command for copying items links for databases as well as support for flat OmniOutliner 5 files. Other documents can be easier referenced from Markdown documents and images zoomed or rotated using gestures. DEVONagent 3.9.7 sends all requests to Google and Bing over secure connections and adds a new options for more precise see-also results. All updates are free and recommended for all users.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

