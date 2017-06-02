BatchOutput for Microsoft Word Improves Default Printer Management

Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput DOC 2.5.2, a feature update to company’s output automation solution for Microsoft Word. BatchOutput solves the problem of printing and saving of multiple documents to PDF and offers batch processing, PDF security, image compression, variable file names and other options. The new version ensures that BatchOutput DOC restores the system’s default printer after the processing of Word files is done if this option is selected in the Mac system preferences.

