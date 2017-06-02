Available Now – Screen Mirroring from Mac to Amazon Fire TV

Mac software development company, AirBeamTV today introduces Mirror for Fire TV, their new screen mirroring solution for Mac OS X. Mirror for Fire TV allows you to mirror the screen and audio of your Mac to an Amazon Fire TV. Screen Mirroring (sometimes called Screen Casting) allows you to see the screen of your Mac, or any external display connected to your Mac, on your TV. Amazon Fire TV is a digital media player owned by 12% of US households.

