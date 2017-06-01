Tension Software announces Password Creator 1.4 for macOS. Password Creator allows users to create a single password, or a long list of random unique passwords, (up to 500000), inside an internal table, ready to be saved on disk in plain text format for reuse, all in a single click. The user can select the length of the password and it is created live while the user selects the options. The strength of the created password is visualized in a graphic way.

