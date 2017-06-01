Rocket Miner – Endless gold rush is a mix of runner and space games

Heliox Media today introduces Rocket Miner – Endless gold rush in space 1.1, their new casual game title for iOS devices. In Rocket Miner, players must test their fast reactions to survive the asteroid field while collecting valuable items, and ultimately to reach the highest score. Players drive a spaceship, whose captain is represented by a little green gecko. Collision with enemies are lethal, while picking up gold and gem asteroids, along with valuable container ships are rewarding.

