Lakehorn AG today introduces the full suite of Network Speed Tester apps for all Apple devices. Network Speed Tester lets users measure and visualize network and WiFi performance between any current Apple device on the same network. It will detect weakspots or bottlenecks on the local WiFi or wired network and can help improve overall network performance. Results are displayed in a graph in realtime, so that any change is visible immediately.

