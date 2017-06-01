Maintain Releases Cocktail 10.3.4 (Sierra Edition)

Maintain today announces Cocktail 10.3.4 (Sierra Edition), the latest maintenance update for users running macOS Sierra. Cocktail is a general purpose utility for macOS that lets users clean, repair and optimize their Macs. This version adds ability to show heat map in Year view in Calendar and ability to disable checking for updates for connected devices in iTunes. It also fixes some compatibility issues with System Integrity Protection and adds macOS Sierra 10.12.5 compatibility.

