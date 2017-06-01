Epic Little War Game goes, er, epic!

UK based Rubicon Development today introduces Epic Little War Game 1.0 for iOS. Its time to mobilize because the Little War Game is back and this time it is epici! Epic Little War Game offers an immense array of challenges that will push your battle tactics to the limit, and beyond. With a huge single player mode, online one-on-one or six player skirmishes, and gazillions of maps to dominate (not to mention a random map generator), Epic Little War Game raises the bar for strategy.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

