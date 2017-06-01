DEVONthink To Go 2.1.5: Icon view for databases and more

DEVONtechnologies today announces DEVONthink To Go 2.1.5, the iOS companion to DEVONthink for Mac. Serving as repository for a large variety of data types DEVONthink To Go lets users keep all their important documents with them at all times. It offers a rich set of organizing features as well as built-in viewers & editors for many file formats. Version 2.1.5 fixes minor bugs, shows databases and smart groups as icons, extends the way Markdown and HTML documents can reference resources and more.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

