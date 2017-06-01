Australia's Selector magazine is now available on Magzter

Selector, Australia’s highest circulating wine and food magazine, chooses Magzter, the world’s largest digital magazine newsstand, to widen its global presence. The magazine’s beautifully presented pages cover all about the personalities, discoveries and developments in Australian wine, and also include delicious recipes from top chefs. With features on topical personalities and inspirational travel articles, both local and international, this magazine is a must-read for travel enthusiasts.

