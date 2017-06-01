ABBYY Business Card Reader Launches Cloud-Based Web Client

ABBYY today launched a cloud-based web client for ABBYY Business Card Reader. The web version gives mobile users access to their digitized contacts on a computer, in addition to a smartphone, tablet and Apple Watch. BCR Web makes working with long contact lists comfortable and efficient while the mobile app digitalizes business cards in 25 languages, enables users to search, sort and group their contacts, exchange digital cards and export them to Excel and Salesforce.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

