Yarr! Full Fat releases Blocky Pirates v1.0 for iOS and Android

UK based Full Fat today introduces Blocky Pirates v1.0, an arcade game for iOS and Android. Blocky Pirates is the sequel to Blocky Raider, set in the swashbuckling world of pirates. Enter a cursed world filled with action, adventure and humor. Meet pirates, skeletons and monstrous sea creatures, discover gold and legendary treasure, as you avoid deadly traps and hazards. Explore dangerous beaches, Aztec jungles and mysterious caves. Travel the ocean, unlock captains and commandeer new ships.

