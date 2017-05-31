Trunkshare releases new app for local delivery using your car trunk

TrunkShare LLC today releases TrunkShare 1.02 for iOS, an app that uses the power of local shoppers to help them find items in local stores. Consumers can broadcast their request with the app and get alerts confirming availability. By matching requested items with available trunk spaces, the app adapts to user needs and ensures their delivery matches their needs and is securely paid. Anyone who has an empty car trunk can now make good use of it and earn some money while sparing the environment.

