Wine Reviews announces Putty for Mac 8.0.0 for macOS. Putty 8.0.0 is another major release, Wine Reviews have added Certificates from Apple to fix the security warnings to this release. Putty is one of the Best Terminal Emulators available today. It Supports different types of Network Protocols such as SSH, FTP, SCP, Telnet etc. Is there any software like Putty for Mac Available? The answer is yes.
Source: New feed
Uncategorized
Putty for Mac 8.0 Has Been Released
Wine Reviews announces Putty for Mac 8.0.0 for macOS. Putty 8.0.0 is another major release, Wine Reviews have added Certificates from Apple to fix the security warnings to this release. Putty is one of the Best Terminal Emulators available today. It Supports different types of Network Protocols such as SSH, FTP, SCP, Telnet etc. Is there any software like Putty for Mac Available? The answer is yes.