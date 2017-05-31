HoudahSpot 4.3 – Ultra-fast file search for Mac gets speed boost

Houdah Software today releases HoudahSpot 4.3, a major feature update to the versatile file search tool for Mac. HoudahSpot combines fast and precise file search with a flexible results display and previews to help finding the right document, email message, photo or video file. Version 4.3 improves performance, easy file tagging from the contextual menu, improved autocomplete on Finder tags in search and file tagging, as well as improved support for international character sets in text preview.

