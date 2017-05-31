Ace Force: Joint Combat – Next-Gen 3D Air Combat Game Hits the Store

Creator and publisher of mobile flight and simulation games, OneWorld LLC today introduces Ace Force: Joint Combat 1.0.0, their brand new game title for iOS and Android devices. Ace Force: Joint Combat is a free-to-play multiplayer flight simulation game that let you engage in the fierce Air Combat battles across the world! Enjoy spectacularly detailed jets and environments as you dogfight and dive bomb your way through the most explosive aerial combat game to hit mobile.

