Vehicle moba Brawlerz Nitro released for Early Access by Bail Enemy Jet

Bail Enemy Jet! today introduces Brawlerz Nitro 1.0, their fast paced Arena-Combat game developed for Windows, OS X and Linux. Brawlerz Nitro puts players in charge of insane nitrous-infused vehicles with everything a car needs, including weapons and explosives! Experience team combat with deathmatch and soccer game modes in high detailed combat arenas. Its standout features include a brilliantly colourful art style with support for split screen in both offline and online game modes.

