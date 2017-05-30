String Replacer 1.4 for Mac Allows Find and Replace Batch Mode

Tension Software announces String Replacer 1.4 for macOS. String Replacer allows users to find and replace a list of strings inside files and folders directly, or in batch mode. It allows users to operate on multiple files using a multiple string couple replacement list. It works with just a single click or using drag and drop, also in batch mode replacing inside thousands of files thousand of find/replace couples of string.

