Tension Software announces String Replacer 1.4 for macOS. String Replacer allows users to find and replace a list of strings inside files and folders directly, or in batch mode. It allows users to operate on multiple files using a multiple string couple replacement list. It works with just a single click or using drag and drop, also in batch mode replacing inside thousands of files thousand of find/replace couples of string.
Source: New feed
Uncategorized
String Replacer 1.4 for Mac Allows Find and Replace Batch Mode
Tension Software announces String Replacer 1.4 for macOS. String Replacer allows users to find and replace a list of strings inside files and folders directly, or in batch mode. It allows users to operate on multiple files using a multiple string couple replacement list. It works with just a single click or using drag and drop, also in batch mode replacing inside thousands of files thousand of find/replace couples of string.