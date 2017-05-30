Scottish based Open Planet Software today introduces Smoovie for iPad v2.0, their popular stop motion animation app with a crisp new design and exciting additions to the UI. Now Green Screen lets you set your movie against a background of your choice; the possibilities are endless! Plus, all the great features that make Smoovie perfect for stop motion animation in the classroom: instant playback, record your own audio, scenes and frames, onion skinning, teacher resources, HD export and more.
Smoovie for iPad v2.0 – Stop Motion Animation for Education and Home
Scottish based Open Planet Software today introduces Smoovie for iPad v2.0, their popular stop motion animation app with a crisp new design and exciting additions to the UI. Now Green Screen lets you set your movie against a background of your choice; the possibilities are endless! Plus, all the great features that make Smoovie perfect for stop motion animation in the classroom: instant playback, record your own audio, scenes and frames, onion skinning, teacher resources, HD export and more.