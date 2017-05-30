Indie developers Wenpo Sun, Andrew Milton and Aileen Marie Bayaca are pleased to announce Rocklien Run 1.0, their new game title for iOS devices. Rocklien Run is a beautiful free-to-play fast paced, cartoony 3D space theme runner. Super fun and easy-to-learn, but punishing and hard to master, Rocklien Run promises a wide range of fun unlockable and upgradable ships, collectable weapon powerups and blastable combos, and cute cool and crazy enemies.
Rocklien Run – Endless Space Runner hits the App Store
Indie developers Wenpo Sun, Andrew Milton and Aileen Marie Bayaca are pleased to announce Rocklien Run 1.0, their new game title for iOS devices. Rocklien Run is a beautiful free-to-play fast paced, cartoony 3D space theme runner. Super fun and easy-to-learn, but punishing and hard to master, Rocklien Run promises a wide range of fun unlockable and upgradable ships, collectable weapon powerups and blastable combos, and cute cool and crazy enemies.