Pixelmator Team Teases With Upcoming New Mac App

The Pixelmator Team today teased users with an upcoming new Mac app, which has secretly been in development for the last 5 years. The company is up to something really big, and incredibly excited to finally start unveiling what they have been passionately working on. To celebrate the announcement, the company has set up a special website that lets users sign up to be notified about any new details as soon as they are revealed.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

