Output Factory Server for Adobe InDesign Improves Preflight Error Alerts

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory Server 1.2.28, a feature update to company’s output workflow automation tool for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing and exporting from InDesign by processing files from hot folders. The app can serve unlimited users on a network and offers layer versioning, preflighting, single page export and more. The new version improves handling of email alerts triggered by preflight errors and gives users easier access to the email templates settings.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

