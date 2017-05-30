Offline Learning Portuguese language 1.1 – Expand Your Vocabulary

LastThink today introduces Offline Learning Portuguese language 1.1, their new educational app for iOS devices. If users want to learn Portuguese or just improve it, then this educational app is just for them. Featuring more than 8000 words with images, phonetic transcriptions and pronunciations, Learning Portuguese language helps to expand a user’s vocabulary and learn new words, regardless of their Portuguese proficiency level.

