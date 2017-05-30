INR Assist App Aids Blood Thinner Patients in Tracking Vitamin K Intake

Massachusetts-based indie developer, James Hollender announces INR Assist – for Users of Coumadin or Warfarin 1.0, his new medical app for iOS devices. INR Assist was specifically designed to aid patients on blood thinners in keeping track of their Vitamin K intake, which can affect INR/PT results. The app provides fast access to nutritional data for foods and food servings, based on the USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference for Calories and Vitamins K1, K1D, and K2.

