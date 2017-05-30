Winnipeg based Journo Travel today introduces Currency Converter 1.0.0, its new world currency exchange rate app exclusively for iOS devices. Designed from the ground up with a traveler in mind, Currency Converter is the easiest way to get real-time exchange rates and keep track of your money while traveling. The app’s signature spending tracker keeps a tally of your expenses so you can stay on budget with the tap of a single button. Easily check current and past rates on all conversions.
Source: New feed
Uncategorized
Finally, a Currency Converter Crafted Specifically for World Travelers
Winnipeg based Journo Travel today introduces Currency Converter 1.0.0, its new world currency exchange rate app exclusively for iOS devices. Designed from the ground up with a traveler in mind, Currency Converter is the easiest way to get real-time exchange rates and keep track of your money while traveling. The app’s signature spending tracker keeps a tally of your expenses so you can stay on budget with the tap of a single button. Easily check current and past rates on all conversions.