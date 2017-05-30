Finally, a Currency Converter Crafted Specifically for World Travelers

Winnipeg based Journo Travel today introduces Currency Converter 1.0.0, its new world currency exchange rate app exclusively for iOS devices. Designed from the ground up with a traveler in mind, Currency Converter is the easiest way to get real-time exchange rates and keep track of your money while traveling. The app’s signature spending tracker keeps a tally of your expenses so you can stay on budget with the tap of a single button. Easily check current and past rates on all conversions.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

