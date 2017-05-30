Element Cell Game Limited releases Clash of Heavens 4.0 for iOS/Android

Element Cell Game Limited today announces Clash of Heavens 4.0, a major revamp to the well received mobile game for iOS and Android devices. In Clash of Heavens, you summon a horde of allies to surround and destroy monsters. You will power up your hero and allies with Incremental clicker gameplay, and go forth to annihilate the Devil Army. As you level up, you can learn various awesome skills. Version 4.0 fixes minor bugs, and introduces new features.

