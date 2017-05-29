Data Extractor 1.5 Allows to Extract Data in a Sparse Format to a Table

Tension Software announces Data Extractor 1.5 for macOS. Data Extractor 1.5 allows to extract data in a sparse format contained inside files and collect them in an internal structured table. Collected data can be exported at any time in various format (CSV, TSV, HTML, Custom). Data Extractor can parse thousands and thousands of file in few seconds and collect all the raw data inside.

