Tucked – Instant bedtime stories and music for Christian Families

Atlanta based XME Inc today announces Tucked 1.0.1, a maintenance update to their new bedtime story and music app for iOS and Android devices. Tucked aims to make the bedtime routine much easier for parents. This unique app features a soothing blue aquarium video scene, HD gorgeous nature photos that fade in and out, soothing music from the Music Healing app series and Christian stories narrated by recording artist, Cekoya Burch. Version 1.0.1 fixes minor bugs to the launch version of the app.

