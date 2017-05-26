Spatial Wave Announces Release of Mapplet on iOS

Spatial Wave, a pioneer in providing workflow and data management technology for the utilities industry, has debuted the most updated version of the Mapplet native app on the iTunes App Store. Mapplet 8.1.1 for iOS devices offers users a secure and efficient way to access their Geographic Information System (GIS) for use in both the field and office.

