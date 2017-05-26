Offline Learn Japanese Language 1.1 for iOS – Expand Your Vocabulary

LastThink announces Offline Learn Japanese language 1.1, their new educational app for iOS. If you want to learn Japanese or just improve it, then this educational app is just for you. Featuring more than 8000 words with images, phonetic transcriptions and pronunciations, Offline Learn Japanese language helps to expand your vocabulary and learn new words, regardless of your Japanese proficiency level. The app contains diverse comprehensive categories which in turn have their own subcategories.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

