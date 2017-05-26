Mighty Zip launches for iOS – Zipper Racing Arcade Action Game

Doji Studios, LLC today releases Mighty Zip 1.4, a minor update to their zipper racing arcade action game for iOS devices. In Mighty Zip, your goal is to race down a zipper path and stay alive by avoiding the angry button obstacles. You can throttle the speed of the zipper by moving your finger up or down, which will help to avoid health-damaging collisions. There are many fun and challenging angry button obstacles to test your skills to the max. Version 1.4 adda a snazzy app preview video.

