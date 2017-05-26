Cloud SIM is a Great App for Low Cost International Calling

Cloud Sim Limited announces Cloud SIM – Virtual numbers & Cheap calls abroad 1.1 for iOS and Android touch devices. Cloud Sim opens up a whole new world of features to its customers, that makes texting and calling a breeze. Forget buying and inserting a physical sim into a phone, Cloud Sim provides users with a digital sim that can be downloaded in seconds.

