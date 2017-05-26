Chopi – an App to Learn First Numbers is Free Today

Wulum Ltd. announced that for the first time since its release, a full version of “Chopi, a game story to learn numbers from 1 to 10” is completely free to download from the App Store. Chopi is a game played completely with the accelerometer, which is a feature that kids love for the interaction it offers. The App offers a great graphical design and beautiful music with different variations along the adventure. Enjoy an approach to mathematics by using gaming, storytelling, music & interaction.

