Build Collaborative Playlists in Apple Music with AM Collaborate

Unimitated, LLC today introduces AM Collaborate 1.0, the company’s new Apple Music based collaborative music app developed exclusively for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices. AM Collaborate brings the long requested ability to create and share collaborative playlists to Apple Music. You don’t need to tell the other person to download the app. Just make a playlist and share it with them. They will be prompted automatically to download it. It’s is completely hassle free.

