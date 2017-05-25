Up to 50% off DVDFab – Fengtao Software Rolls Out Summertime Hot Deals

Fengtao Software launches their new Summertime Hot Deals campaign, slashing the price down up to 50% off its hot-selling products. The company is offering a storewide 25% discount on all the products, including its DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Gift, an all-in-one solution package for copying, burning, converting and authoring DVDs and Blu-rays, converting videos, and removing Cinavia or other similar encryption from different multimedia content.

