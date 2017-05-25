The Cheetah – next top tier multiplayer RPG by Swift Apps coming June 5

Game development studio, Swift Apps today announced their up-and-coming release of The Cheetah, their next multiplayer RPG game title for iOS and Android devices. This captivating new game lets you become one of these fast cats; run, hunt and develop your skills and attributes, creating your own unique character. You can play with people from all over the world in two real-time multiplayer modes. The Cheetah will be available this June 5th.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

