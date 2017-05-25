Tension Software announces Calcline 4.2.3 the important update to their macOS math calculator in a small stripe. Calcline allows users to have a powerful algebra solver in small stripe window taking just a small portion of their Mac screen. It opens in a flash ready to be used. Calcline offers an array of functionalities to help users work in a fast and effective way. Version 4.2.3 brings better error handling, macOS Sierra optimization, and minor bug fixes.
Tension Software Announces Calcline 4.2.3 – The Mac Math Calculator
