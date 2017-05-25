SurfPro VPN for iOS Offers Data Protection and Unrestricted Web Access

XwaveSoft today introduces SurfPro VPN 1.0, their secure VPN client for iOS devices. SurfPro VPN offers iOS users the ability to access websites and services that are normally blocked in their country. The app also keeps a user’s true identity, location, and personal data cloaked via its powerful online anonymity tools, keeping users’ personal information safe from hackers. Internet traffic can be routed through any of over 300 servers in over 50 locations around the world.

