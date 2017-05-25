Scripting Boot Camp Added to First-ever CMD-D|Masters of Automation Conf

Sal Soghoian today announced an exciting Scripting Boot Camp taught by the legendary gentleman, Ray Robertson, the day before CMD-D|Masters of Automation Conference. Designed for those new to automation, CMD-D Scripting Boot Camp features a full day of hands-on instruction on AppleScript and scripting on the macOS. Attendees gain an understanding of how the core scripting architecture on macOS works, and how to write AppleScript scripts. Get more out of CMD-D.

