Unmarked Software Releases TextSoap 8.4 Update

Washington based Unmarked Software today announces TextSoap 8.4, an important feature update to the award-winning text processing and editing utility for macOS. TextSoap effortlessly processes text from endless different formats. The app serves to automate efforts to fix any text formatting issue that users encounter when working with text. Version 8.4 adds new current date expansion, support for literal characters in more actions, and addresses a number of issues reported by customers.

