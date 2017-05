Packing Pro Travel App Gets More Flexible in Pre-Summer Update

QuinnScape today announces Packing Pro 12.2, an important feature update to their very popular travel app for iOS devices. Packing Pro is a mobile travel packing list app that features unlimited, 100% customizable packing lists, an extensive, yet flexible, catalog, handy sample lists, iCloud auto-sync and various list sharing options. Version 12.2 adds flexible features, like extra import/export options, as well as new merging and filtering capabilities.

