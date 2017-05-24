ImageFramer 4.0 adds major features for Photographers and Artists

Winnipeg based Apparent Software today announces ImageFramer ImageFramer 4.0, a major update to its popular image framing application for macOS. With over 1000 customizable frames and specialty borders, ImageFramer is an indispensable tool in a photographer’s or artist’s toolbox. Version 4.0 introduces dozens of improvements, including an Adobe Photoshop Lightroom Plugin, Batch Processing, integration with Apple Photos, and the capability to export and import frames and design templates.

