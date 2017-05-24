Digital Game Systems releases Lucky8s SE – A SlotEngine slot game

Digital Game Systems Corporation releases Lucky8s SE, a SlotEngine slot game for iOS devices. Unique slot game presentation concept uses physics simulation to animate slot symbols. The game offers nine independent reels organized in a 3×3 grid. Integrated with Game Center, players can tracks high scores & compete with friends worldwide. Lucky8s SE SlotEngine celebrates the prosperity, success and high social status associated with the number 8, considered the luckiest number in Chinese culture.

