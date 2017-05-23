TV Yapp coming soon to iOS – Talk about TV

Hirshmania! LLC today is proud to announce the up-and-coming release of TV Yapp, their new social network/chat app developed exclusively for iOS. TV Yapp was developed specifically for people who love talking about TV but hate spoilers. You can easily track the shows you and your friends are watching and the episodes seen. Users will also be able to create chat groups by inviting friends who have seen the episode they wish to discuss.

