SurfPro VPN for Mac Protects Data While Offering Unrestricted Web Access

XwaveSoft today introduces SurfPro VPN 1.0, their secure VPN client for macOS. SurfPro VPN allows Mac users to keep their personal data, identity, location, and other confidential information cloaked from hackers via the app’s powerful anonymity tools. SurfPro also allows users to access websites and Internet services that are normally blocked in their country. SurfPro routes its protected Internet traffic via any one of over 300 proxy servers, stationed in over 50 locations around the globe.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

