LOC for iOS Wins Two Appy Awards

Optimac, Inc. today announced that LOC is the winner of the 2017 Appy Awards for the Messaging and Social Sharing categories. By using LOC, anyone can have a conversation with people from around the world, regardless of their language. With the new augmented reality (AR) mode, users can find interesting conversations going on right around them. LOC respects user privacy and doesn’t require users to friend, follow, or connect in order to chat.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

