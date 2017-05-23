Joyoshare introduces Media Cutter 1.0 – Smart New Video Splitting Tool

Multimedia software developer and provider, Joyoshare Software today introduces Media Cutter 1.0, the company’s new smart video splitting tool for Mac and Windows. Multi-functional yet easy-to-use, Media Cutter allows anyone to cut, edit and convert videos as well as audio in seconds with 100% lossless quality. Joyoshare Media Cutter is well designed, requires no technical skills, and aimed to help people control and enjoy their digital entertainment lives better and easier.

