California based CS Odessa today announces ConceptDraw PLAN v1.1, new version of its web-based project management tool. Projects always require a high level of interaction between all team members. ConceptDraw PLAN has been designed from the ground up to provide efficient communications and transparency for project teams. ConceptDraw PLAN can help improve a project team’s communications. Version 1.1 extends web functionality, and improves the ability to integrate with ConceptDraw PROJECT v8.
CS Odessa Announces Updated ConceptDraw Plan v1.1
