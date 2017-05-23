CS Odessa Announces Updated ConceptDraw Plan v1.1

California based CS Odessa today announces ConceptDraw PLAN v1.1, new version of its web-based project management tool. Projects always require a high level of interaction between all team members. ConceptDraw PLAN has been designed from the ground up to provide efficient communications and transparency for project teams. ConceptDraw PLAN can help improve a project team’s communications. Version 1.1 extends web functionality, and improves the ability to integrate with ConceptDraw PROJECT v8.

Source: New feed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Email



Print

